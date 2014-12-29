Virginia McCaskey 'pissed off' with struggling Bears

Ninety-one-year-old franchise matriarch Virginia McCaskey is stewing over the team's abysmal 5-11 season, according to her son and club chairman, George McCaskey.
"She's been very supportive. She agrees with the decisions that we've made," George said Monday after the team announced the firing of coach Marc Trestman and general manager Phil Emery. "She's pissed off. I can't think of a 91-year-old woman that that description would apply, but in this case, I can't think of a more accurate description.
"She's been on this Earth for eight of the Bears' nine championships -- and she wants more," George said. "She feels that it's been too long since the last one, and that dissatisfaction is shared by her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren."
As the daughter of George Halas, Virginia hasn't watched the Bears win a title since Super Bowl XX -- almost 30 years ago. She's not alone in wondering if she'll ever see her team raise the Lombardi again.
"She's fed up with mediocrity," George said, seething. "She feels that she and Bears fans everywhere deserve better."
