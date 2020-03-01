Vipers drub Defenders, 25-0, for first XFL victory

That notoriety is no longer, as Tampa Bay produced the league's second shutout. It forced a three-and-out following the opening kickoff and capped an 11-play drive with a Patrick touchdown run. The Vipers then scored on their next two possessions to take a 16-0 lead into halftime. Tampa Bay, which accumulated 477 yards of offense, continued to move the ball in the second half and punted just once in the game.