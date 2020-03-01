Around the NFL

Vipers drub Defenders, 25-0, for first XFL victory

Published: Mar 01, 2020 at 03:25 PM

The Tampa Bay Vipers have finally joined the winner's circle. And they did it in dominating fashion.

The XFL's lone winless team entering Week 4 played one of the best games of any team all season in a 25-0 drubbing over the DC Defenders.

The Vipers ran for 256 yards, with De'Veon Smith and Jacquez Patrick becoming the league's first pair of teammates to top 100 yards in the same game. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius completed 24 of 31 passes or 211 yards and a touchdown while also running for 36 yards and a TD.

Tampa Bay (1-3) was even more impressive on defense, holding the Defenders (2-2) to 107 total yards of offense, six first downs and 1.9 yards per play. The Vipers had come into the game having allowed the most touchdowns in the league while scoring the fewest.

That notoriety is no longer, as Tampa Bay produced the league's second shutout. It forced a three-and-out following the opening kickoff and capped an 11-play drive with a Patrick touchdown run. The Vipers then scored on their next two possessions to take a 16-0 lead into halftime. Tampa Bay, which accumulated 477 yards of offense, continued to move the ball in the second half and punted just once in the game.

For the second week in a row, the Defenders were completely outclassed. Quarterback Cardale Jones went 9 of 22 for 72 yards with an interception before being benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Tyree Jackson. Jones' exit came after microphones on the ESPN broadcast picked him up calling for teammate DeAndre Thompkins to be taken out.

It's the second week in a row Jones, who looked like one of the stars of the league in mid-February, was forced to sit. DC has been outscored 64-9 in the past eight days after winning their first two games by a 58-19 margin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers not expected to report for minicamp

The writing had long been on the wall. On Monday, it was confirmed: Aaron Rodgers will not report for the start of minicamp on Tuesday.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Julio Jones to the Titans

A room filled with some heroes - Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal - break down the trade between the Falcons and the Titans for the future HOF wide receiver, ﻿Julio Jones﻿.
news

Titans DB Kevin Byard: Defenses are going to 'have a lot of trouble' game planning after Julio Jones trade

A day after his team landed the great Julio Jones, Titans DB Kevin Byard examined how the superstar receiver's addition will give opposing defenses nightmares all season.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, GM Jason Licht receive new contracts

Tampa Bay handed Super Bowl champion coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht new deals. Arians received a pay raise, while Licht earned an extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing ex-Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James to two-year, $3.5M contract

﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ hasn't yet been ruled out for 2021 after tearing his Achilles, and one team is willing to take a chance on him. James is signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Ravens.
news

Davante Adams, rest of Packers receivers expected to attend Packers minicamp

While the Aaron Rodgers drama has yet to be resolved in Green Bay, the Packers will at least have most of their offensive skill players in town this week as Davante Adams and the rest of the team's WRs are expected to attend minicamp, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos athletic trainer Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos retiring after 45 years with team

The longest-tenured employee in Denver Broncos history is hanging them up. Longtime head athletic trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the club, the team announced Monday.
news

Ravens signing RB Gus Edwards to two-year, $10M extension through 2023

The Baltimore Ravens and running back Gus Edwards agreed to a two-year, $10 million extension that will keep Edwards under contract through the 2023 season.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup on Dallas offense: 'I don't see anybody stopping us'

Michael Gallup, joining NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Monday, said the Cowboys offense could be unstoppable in 2021 with Dak Prescott and multiple offensive linemen returning to form
news

Ja'Wuan James files employment grievance against Broncos

Ja'Waun James filed an expected grievance against the Denver Broncos after his release following a torn Achilles tendon suffered while working out away from the team facility.
news

Roundup: Ex-Ravens safety Tony Jefferson signs with 49ers

Tony Jefferson is back. The former Baltimore Ravens safety is signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers after an entire season out of football.
news

Greg Olsen's son, TJ, provides update following heart transplant: 'Thank you for thinking of me'

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, provided an update Monday following a heart transplant surgery.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW