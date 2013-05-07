Vinny Testaverde, Orlando Pace lead College Hall of Fame class

Published: May 07, 2013 at 05:57 AM

NEW YORK -- Heisman Trophy winners Danny Wuerffel of Florida and Ron Dayne of Wisconsin, along with two-time national champion Tommie Frazier of Nebraska, were selected Tuesday for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Which rookie will stand out in 2013?

tavon-austin3-043013-spot.jpg

Will Tavon Austin rise to the head of the class this season -- or will someone else step up? Our analysts debate. More ...

They are part of a class of 12 players and two coaches chosen by the National Football Foundation and revealed Tuesday.

The rest of the players to be inducted in December are: Miami Heisman winner Vinny Testaverde, whose selection was announced Monday; Ted Brown of North Carolina State; Tedy Bruschi of Arizona; Jerry Gray of Texas; Steve Meilinger of Kentucky; Orlando Pace of Ohio State; Rod Shoate of Oklahoma; Percy Snow of Michigan State; and Don Trull of Baylor.

The new Hall of Fame coaches are Wayne Hardin, who led Navy and Temple, and Bill McCartney of Colorado.

Wuerffel won the Heisman in 1996, when he led the Gators to the national championship.

2013 NFL Draft grades by division

Draft_2013-130430-PQ.jpg

The draft is finally behind us. How did everybody do? Bucky Brooks breaks out the red pen and grades all 32 teams by division. More ...

Frazier was a four-year starter running coach Tom Osborne's option attack, and helped the Huskers to national championships in 1994 and 1995. His tackling-breaking 75-yard touchdown run put an exclamation point on Nebraska's 62-24 victory over Wuerffel and Florida in the 1996 Orange Bowl national title game.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0 & Divisional Round recap

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Divisional Round.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen does not believe he'll need surgery on right elbow, just 'rest and recovery'

Bills QB Josh Allen on Monday said he doesn't believe an operation will be necessary on a right elbow injury he played through over the course of the 2022 season.

news

Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin

As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold after claiming Jackson's cousin, cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

news

NFL FACT OR FICTION: Chiefs, Eagles clear favorites on Championship Sunday? QB problem for Cowboys?

Are the two home teams -- Kansas City and Philadelphia -- clear favorites on Championship Sunday? Do the Cowboys have a quarterback problem in Dak Prescott? Fresh off the NFL's Divisional Round, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE