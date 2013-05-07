Vinny Testaverde, Orlando Pace lead College Hall of Fame class

NEW YORK -- Heisman Trophy winners Danny Wuerffel of Florida and Ron Dayne of Wisconsin, along with two-time national champion Tommie Frazier of Nebraska, were selected Tuesday for the College Football Hall of Fame.
They are part of a class of 12 players and two coaches chosen by the National Football Foundation and revealed Tuesday.
The rest of the players to be inducted in December are: Miami Heisman winner Vinny Testaverde, whose selection was announced Monday; Ted Brown of North Carolina State; Tedy Bruschi of Arizona; Jerry Gray of Texas; Steve Meilinger of Kentucky; Orlando Pace of Ohio State; Rod Shoate of Oklahoma; Percy Snow of Michigan State; and Don Trull of Baylor.
The new Hall of Fame coaches are Wayne Hardin, who led Navy and Temple, and Bill McCartney of Colorado.
Wuerffel won the Heisman in 1996, when he led the Gators to the national championship.
Frazier was a four-year starter running coach Tom Osborne's option attack, and helped the Huskers to national championships in 1994 and 1995. His tackling-breaking 75-yard touchdown run put an exclamation point on Nebraska's 62-24 victory over Wuerffel and Florida in the 1996 Orange Bowl national title game.
