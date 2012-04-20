Vinny Curry among potential second-round steals in 2012 draft

By now, you've read plenty of analysis on the projected first-round selections in the 2012 NFL Draft. But there will be plenty of talent left over after the first 32 picks on Thursday night.

The following six prospects (in alphabetical order) could be steals in Round 2. These are the value picks I would be ecstatic to make next Friday evening.

Vinny Curry, DE, Marshall: Curry's best asset is his pass-rush ability. Even though he posted 40 times only in the 4.8 range, he has fine skills to get after the quarterback. Curry is quick off the ball with a natural bend ability in rushing the passer. He has good strength and definite bull-rush ability. He displays good hand use, as well as an effective inside move. Curry also played the run fairly well at Marshall, using his leverage and strength to effectively shed blocks.

Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford: As one of Andrew Luck's go-to options over the past few years, Fleener showcased natural hands and an ability to make the difficult catch. He is a big target at 6-foot-6, which should help his QB in the league. Fleener's smooth in his routes and gets good separation off cuts. He will be adequate as a blocker in the NFL because of a nice competitive streak and good balance. I believe he will be the first tight end off the board, so he could sneak into the first round. Regardless, he can help a team's passing game as a rookie.

Doug Martin, RB, Boise State: I have him rated as this draft class' No. 2 running back (behind Trent Richardson). Martin's a fine all-around back with the tools to succeed at the next level. He's a physical inside runner who has good vision and can accelerate through the hole. On outside plays he can stretch it to the corner and has a good feel of when to cut it up. In the passing game, he displays good hands and is an effective runner after the catch.

Amini Silatolu, OG, Midwestern State: Silatolu lined up at offensive tackle in college, but I think his athletic ability makes him a better guard prospect for the NFL game. He's a powerful player who dominated Division II, knocking overmatched counterparts off the ball. In addition to his physical nature, he's also very good at pulling and blocking in space. He shows enough foot quickness to pass protect at effectively at the guard position. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he displayed the athletic movement to play in the NFL. In fact, he moved as well as any of the offensive lineman in Indianapolis during drills.

Harrison Smith, S, Notre Dame: Smith has very good size (6-2, 213 pounds) and speed (4.57) for the position. I like his range and instincts against the run and pass. He is aggressive against the run, but must do a better job of breaking down before attempting to tackle a ball carrier. Even though there is some tightness to him, I believe he will be able to cover most tight ends because of his speed.

Kevin Zeitler, OG, Wisconsin: Zeitler is a classic Wisconsin lineman: a strong and physical blocker. He can move defenders and sustains blocks very well at the line of scrimmage. He also does an above-average job of sustaining blocks in space. He moves his feet well as a pass blocker, sliding to mirror the defender. He can effectively anchor against the bull rush. Zeitler has also worked out as a center during the pre-draft process.

