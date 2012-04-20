Vinny Curry among potential second-round steals in 2012 draft

Coby Fleener, TE, Stanford: As one of Andrew Luck's go-to options over the past few years, Fleener showcased natural hands and an ability to make the difficult catch. He is a big target at 6-foot-6, which should help his QB in the league. Fleener's smooth in his routes and gets good separation off cuts. He will be adequate as a blocker in the NFL because of a nice competitive streak and good balance. I believe he will be the first tight end off the board, so he could sneak into the first round. Regardless, he can help a team's passing game as a rookie.