Vincent looking like choice for next NFLPA executive director

Various sources throughout the NFL remember their disjointed nature among ownership in the last collective bargaining agreement and believe the players used that to their advantage. Now, with the tables apparently turned for the NFLPA, the owners know they have the same chance. Most of them want what, in their view, would be a fairer deal, one that reduces the players receiving nearly 60 percent of revenues. They want players to factor in today's rugged economic times. They want a player rather than a lawyer. They want a person who understands the bigger picture and understands it takes two to tango. They want someone who will see the whole and not make mockery of the negotiations for a new labor deal.