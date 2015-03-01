Vincent Jackson to stay with Bucs on same deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to keep Vincent Jackson in the equation as they attempt to bounce back from a miserable 2014 season.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Jackson will return in 2015 at his base salary of $9.78 million, per a source familiar with the Bucs' thinking. The Tampa Bay Times first reported the news.
The report jibes with what we heard at the combine from general manager Jason Licht, who said Jackson, 32, would "absolutely" be back for a fourth season in Tampa. Jackson, unlike other big-ticket Bucs players in recent years, has lived up to his contract with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
There had been speculation that the Bucs would approach Jackson about restructuring his contract. He carries a $12.2 million cap hit in 2015, one of the highest figures for a wide receiver.
Perennially one of the league's best deep threats, Jackson and Mike Evans make up one of the best 1-2 wide receiver combinations in football. If the Bucs take Jameis Winston with the No. 1 overall pick -- as many suspect -- he'll land in a very nice situation in the playmaker department.
