Around the NFL

Vincent Jackson to stay with Bucs on same deal

Published: Mar 01, 2015 at 02:08 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to keep Vincent Jackson in the equation as they attempt to bounce back from a miserable 2014 season.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Jackson will return in 2015 at his base salary of $9.78 million, per a source familiar with the Bucs' thinking. The Tampa Bay Times first reported the news.

The report jibes with what we heard at the combine from general manager Jason Licht, who said Jackson, 32, would "absolutely" be back for a fourth season in Tampa. Jackson, unlike other big-ticket Bucs players in recent years, has lived up to his contract with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

There had been speculation that the Bucs would approach Jackson about restructuring his contract. He carries a $12.2 million cap hit in 2015, one of the highest figures for a wide receiver.

Perennially one of the league's best deep threats, Jackson and Mike Evans make up one of the best 1-2 wide receiver combinations in football. If the Bucs take Jameis Winston with the No. 1 overall pick -- as many suspect -- he'll land in a very nice situation in the playmaker department.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis; 2023 between Dallas, L.A. and Indy 

The NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis for at least another year, but beyond that, the annual event might be on the move.
news

Aaron Rodgers discusses Davante Adams' absence; WR Allen Lazard on COVID-19 list, out Thursday

The Packers likely will face the undefeated Cardinals without star Davante Adams. Aaron Rodgers addressed Adams' absence when talking to reporters Tuesday.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) expected to return Sunday vs. Washington

Denver Broncos receiver ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ is expected to make his return from an early-season ankle injury this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. 
news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin vehemently rejects USC rumors: 'That's a joke to me'

Anyone considering the idea of Mike Tomlin leaving the NFL for college football will officially have no reason to even ponder the notion following the Steelers head coach's comments on Tuesday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson: 'Unwavering, steadfast confidence' in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

The Jets are off to a 1-5 start to the season, but Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters Tuesday that he has "unwavering, steadfast confidence" in GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 26

One veteran Saints player is shutting it down for the season while another is facing the possibility of a season-ending injury. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Jerry Jones feels 'very good' about where Dak Prescott (calf) is coming off Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott's calf injury has some worried about the Cowboys QB's immediate future. Jerry Jones, however, believes there is little to be concerned about in regard's to Prescott's health.
news

Giants HC Joe Judge on NFL trade deadline: 'I always think long-term'

How will the 2-5 New York Giants approach next week's trade deadline? Head coach Joe Judge explained his philosophy to reporters Monday.
news

Jameis Winston on Alvin Kamara's big night vs. Seahawks: 'One of most dominant players in this league'

Alvin Kamara was the Saints' entire offense Monday night in Seattle. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston wasn't shy in discussing the running back's value to New Orleans.
news

Sean McVay: 'Cautious optimism' RB Cam Akers (torn Achilles) could return if Rams make playoffs

Rams RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July and his 2021 season was immediately taken away, but coach Sean McVay is optimistic about a potential return during the playoffs.
news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'I probably wouldn't have been here a long time' without Russell Wilson

After Monday night's home loss to the New Orleans Saints, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reflects on the importance of having QB Russell Wilson, who is currently on the mend with a finger injury.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Saints' win over Seahawks on Monday night

The Saints edged the Seahawks, 13-10, on Monday night to improve to 4-2.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW