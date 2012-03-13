Vincent Jackson signs five-year deal with Buccaneers

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 01:37 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Vincent Jackson to a five-year contract, the team announced Tuesday, and a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora the deal is worth just under $56 million, with $26 million guaranteed.

Jackson, 29, will make $26 million in the first two years of the contract and $36 million in the first three. The actual value of the deal is $55,555,555.55, in honor of Bucs quarterback Josh Freeman's jersey No. 5.

Jackson has spent his entire seven-year career with the San Diego Chargers, but the team declined to apply a second consecutive franchise tag on him.

Jackson has 272 career catches for 4,754 yards, with 37 touchdowns. He has topped 1,000 receiving yards three times in the past four seasons.

The Bucs entered Tuesday, the first day that teams could sign free agents, with the most salary-cap room in the NFL -- $44.9 million, according to La Canfora. They made a big splash with their first move, adding a dynamic wide receiver to play opposite Mike Williams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Reviewing dominant performance from Cowboys' defense; Vikings-Eagles 'TNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk highlight Players of the Week

Following standout performances Sunday, 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were among the Players of the Week.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 2: Five potential trade fits for Jonathan Taylor; ranking the top 15 running backs

With trade talks for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor expected to resume, Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five potential team fits. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the league's top 15 RBs.