Around the NFL

Vincent Jackson, Gresham among trade targets

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 04:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL trade deadline sits nine days away on Oct. 28, and speculation is ripe to start flying.

With one big-name trade already being consummated this weekend when the Seattle SeahawksshippedPercy Harvin to the New York Jets, what other players could be on the move?

Ian Rapoport appeared on Sunday's NFL GameDay Morning and gave host Rich Eisen three names to watch:

1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Vincent Jackson:

"They are getting a ton of calls on him," Rapoport said. "With just one win, I'm told they are open to anything even though they love him as a player."

Trading Jackson would strip down the NFL's tallest receiving corps, but perhaps the Bucs believe they have his future replacement in rookie Mike Evans.

2) Buffalo Bills running back C.J. Spiller:

"The Cowboys had interest in Spiller last year, he's in a contract year, (and there are) questions about his role," Rapoport said. "We'll see what interest he generates this year."

The dynamic playmaker has lost snaps to veteran Fred Jackson and even Anthony Dixon recently. With Jackson and Dixon both getting new contracts and the Bryce Brown trade, signs point to Spiller being on his way out at some point. Coach Doug Marrone has never seemed to figure out how to best utilize Spiller's skills.

Might the Cowboys be interested in Spiller again to take some of the load off DeMarco Murray?

UPDATE: Spiller went down in Sunday's game against the Vikings and was carted off the field. The running back broke his collarbone, per Ian Rapoport, according to a source who has spoken to Spiller.

3) Cincinnati Bengals tight end Jermaine Gresham:

"They already have Tyler Eifert coming off an injury," Rapoport said. "It seems they've already replaced (Gresham), he could be had too."

When Eifert returns, the Bengals might not have much use for the veteran tight end, Gresham. If they plan to let him walk this season, it's worth getting something in return for him. We hear the Seahawks are looking for a tight end.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

