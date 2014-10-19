Vincent Jackson, Gresham among trade targets

The NFL trade deadline sits nine days away on Oct. 28, and speculation is ripe to start flying.
With one big-name trade already being consummated this weekend when the Seattle SeahawksshippedPercy Harvin to the New York Jets, what other players could be on the move?
Ian Rapoport appeared on Sunday's NFL GameDay Morning and gave host Rich Eisen three names to watch:
"They are getting a ton of calls on him," Rapoport said. "With just one win, I'm told they are open to anything even though they love him as a player."
Trading Jackson would strip down the NFL's tallest receiving corps, but perhaps the Bucs believe they have his future replacement in rookie Mike Evans.
"The Cowboys had interest in Spiller last year, he's in a contract year, (and there are) questions about his role," Rapoport said. "We'll see what interest he generates this year."
The dynamic playmaker has lost snaps to veteran Fred Jackson and even Anthony Dixon recently. With Jackson and Dixon both getting new contracts and the Bryce Brown trade, signs point to Spiller being on his way out at some point. Coach Doug Marrone has never seemed to figure out how to best utilize Spiller's skills.
UPDATE: Spiller went down in Sunday's game against the Vikings and was carted off the field. The running back broke his collarbone, per Ian Rapoport, according to a source who has spoken to Spiller.
"They already have Tyler Eifert coming off an injury," Rapoport said. "It seems they've already replaced (Gresham), he could be had too."
