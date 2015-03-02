Vincent: Competition Committee considers dropping chop block

Published: Mar 02, 2015 at 05:11 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent wrote on NFL Ops that the NFL Competition Committee was considering banning the chop block and creating a medical timeout entering last weekend's meetings in Naples, Florida.
  • Pro Football Talk reported that player health and safety was on the minds of the NFL Competition Committee, which is considering expanding rosters to 55 and letting all players be eligible for Thursday night games.
  • ESPN reported that the NFL has considered making changes to some athletic events at the NFL Scouting Combine, NFL director of player development Matt Birk said at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference this weekend.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

