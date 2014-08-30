 Skip to main content
Vincent Brown waived by San Diego Chargers

Published: Aug 30, 2014 at 06:25 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The San Diego Chargers are moving on without the services of Vincent Brown.

The veteran wide receiver was waived/injured by the team on Saturday as the Bolts whittled their roster down to the 53-man limit, the team announced.

Roster cuts tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 players on Saturday. Around The NFL reports on each team's moves. **READ**

Brown hasn't been on the field since suffering a calf injury in late July. He lost the numbers battle to a wideout group led by Keenan Allen, training camp "MVP" Malcom Floyd and veteran Eddie Royal. Dontrelle Inman and Seyi Ajirotutu are expected to fill out the receiving corps.

Brown's notable speed dipped last season on the heels of missing the entire 2012 campaign with a broken ankle. The former third-round pick hauled in 41 catches for 472 yards last year, but his yards per reception dropped to 11.5 after posting a promising 17.3 yards per catch mark as a rookie in 2011.

We expect the 25-year-old Brown to latch on elsewhere, especially after ESPN's Adam Caplan reported that the wideout is one week away from being 100 percent.

You can track all the cuts as NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 right here.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" hands out the first annual Preseason Awards and predicts the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

