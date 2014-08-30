Vincent Brown waived by San Diego Chargers

The veteran wide receiver was waived/injured by the team on Saturday as the Bolts whittled their roster down to the 53-man limit, the team announced.
Brown hasn't been on the field since suffering a calf injury in late July. He lost the numbers battle to a wideout group led by Keenan Allen, training camp "MVP" Malcom Floyd and veteran Eddie Royal. Dontrelle Inman and Seyi Ajirotutu are expected to fill out the receiving corps.
Brown's notable speed dipped last season on the heels of missing the entire 2012 campaign with a broken ankle. The former third-round pick hauled in 41 catches for 472 yards last year, but his yards per reception dropped to 11.5 after posting a promising 17.3 yards per catch mark as a rookie in 2011.
We expect the 25-year-old Brown to latch on elsewhere, especially after ESPN's Adam Caplan reported that the wideout is one week away from being 100 percent.
