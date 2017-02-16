Around the NFL

Vince Young hires agent, aims to return to football

Published: Feb 16, 2017 at 03:09 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Vince Young hasn't given up on his dream of playing pro football.

The former Texas star quarterback and first-round pick of the Titans has hired agent Leigh Steinberg to help him find a new home in the NFL:

Young hasn't taken a regular-season snap since playing with the Philadelphia "Dream Team" Eagles in 2011. At 33, he'll struggle to find suitors, but plenty around the league still remember the level of fascination he created coming out of college:

Chosen as the third-overall pick in the 2006 draft by Tennessee, Young had his moments under center for the Titans. Compiling a 30-17 record, Young threw 42 touchdowns and 42 picks in Tennessee before later starting three games for the Eagles during that ill-fated 2011 campaign.

Young, 33, later emerged to sign a one-year deal with the Browns in 2014, but Cleveland released him less than two weeks later. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound passer announced his retirement from the NFL soon after.

Off the field, Young pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 18 months of probation last month for a 2016 drunken driving arrest in Austin, Texas, per The Associated Press. He currently works for the University of Texas promoting diversity and community engagement -- but the football bug remains.

Every offseason is dotted with comeback attempts. Most dip south before September. Young is battling the odds -- and Father Time -- but NFL decision-makers are an unusual and unpredictable bunch.

Perhaps someone will give him a look-see before summer turns to autumn.

UPDATE: It appears at least one team in the Canadian Football League is willing to potentially give him a chance:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

