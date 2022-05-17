Around the NFL

Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Published: May 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been named to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."

Originally drafted by New England in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Miami, Wilfork was part of two Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams (XXXIX, XLIX). He holds the distinction of being one of only two players to have been with the Patriots for both Super Bowl wins 10 years apart, with the other player being quarterback Tom Brady.

Wilfork spent 11 of his 13 seasons in New England, and in that span made five Pro Bowls, was named first-team All-Pro once, played in 21 playoff games and four Super Bowls, and helped the Patriots defense finish in the top 10 in points allowed eight times. Wilfork spent the final two seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before retiring in 2017.

New England is the only NFL team which makes its Hall of Fame selections via a vote by the fans. A panel of media, alumni and staff nominate players or head coaches and vote on the top three nominees, and then allow the Patriots faithful to make the final decision on which of the nominees deserves to be enshrined into the franchise's highest honor.

The Patriots held their annual nomination committee meeting last month, and the finalists were offensive lineman Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel and Wilfork. All three played a key role in the 2007 Patriots squad, which recorded the only 16-0 regular season in NFL history.

Wilfork is the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame and just the sixth player to be voted into it in his first year of eligibility, following Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014) and Kevin Faulk (2016).

Related Content

news

No. 1 pick Travon Walker enjoying adjusting to outside linebacker with Jaguars

In his first days in Jacksonville, Travon Walker is manning a slightly different position -- outside linebacker -- and he's enjoying the privilege of solely learning that role.

news

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater focused on building on stellar first season: 'There's always that little room for improvement'

Rashawn Slater had quite a rookie season. The Chargers tackle earned a Pro Bowl bid and finished as the eighth-best tackle in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. But if you asked him, he'd tear his film to shreds.

news

Kevin Stefanski elated to add rookie WR David Bell to Browns offense: 'We need to get this guy'

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed he's had his eye on former Purdue receiver David Bell since he first sat down to study the 2022 class, and was thrilled when Cleveland spent the 99th-overall selection on him.

news

Troy Aikman believes Commanders likely 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise quarterback

Speaking Monday, Hall of Fame QB and new "Monday Night Football" co-host Troy Aikman believes Carson Wentz has a "defining season" ahead of him with the Washington Commanders.

news

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller

The Patriots have some familiar faces on their coaching staff with new duties. Assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia spoke to reporters about their roles on the staff, but remained coy on what their jobs were.

news

Dolphins signing three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram to one-year, $5M deal

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram on a one-year, $5 million contract. The addition of Ingram continues Miami's offseason effort to bolster its depth on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct and is currently under NFL investigation and subject to a league-issued ban.

news

Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

The Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The deal keeps Alexander in Green Bay through 2026.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees tweeted over the weekend that he "may play football again," but Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn't planning for Brees to return to the NFL.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW