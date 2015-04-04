Around the NFL

Vince Wilfork on Watt: 'My goal is to let J.J. be J.J.'

Published: Apr 04, 2015 at 03:04 AM
Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork acknowledged this week that his decision to sign with the Houston Texans had plenty to do with J.J. Watt.

"My goal is to let J.J. be J.J.," Wilfork told the team's official website. "I'm pretty sure the coaching staff is going to feel the same way, when you have a guy that dynamic. You can't ask him to change anything. He's been a beast, and hopefully he'll continue to be that beast and I'm looking forward to it."

At the tail end of his career, Wilfork arrives as a disciple of Romeo Crennel's fluid 3-4 defense. He talked about himself as someone who can teach that system to younger players, but the space-eating behemoth knows Watt is beyond instruction.

"One thing I don't want to do: I don't want to change his game one bit," Wilfork said. "I'm not coming in here to say 'You need to do this differently.' No. 'You continue to do what you do and we're going to learn off of you.' "

The Texans have a chance to become a special defense under Crennel this season. Beyond Watt -- who notched 20.5 sacks and 51 quarterback hits last season -- Wilfork joins a squad that also added safety Rahim Moore and re-signed ascending cornerback Kareem Jackson.

If Jadeveon Clowney can make a healthy return -- probably the biggest question facing the Texans -- opposing quarterbacks will see their night terrors play out in the flesh come Sunday afternoon.

