Vince Lombardi coaches Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Team

Although Rozelle worked for the Los Angeles Rams prior to being elected NFL commissioner, we are highlighting his stewardship of the league over three decades -- three decades that saw pro football eclipse college football, boxing and, most notably, baseball, as America's most popular sport. To think this development happened by itself, or by virtue of the supremacy of football over other sports, would be a grave error. Even in his first year as commish at 33, Rozelle realized the key to growth would be having strength from top to bottom. He worked diligently toward complete revenue sharing -- particularly television revenue -- so that every member club would have a chance. Now, Rozelle didn't create the concept of revenue sharing, but his implementation of the model to gate receipts and stadium revenue made all clubs financially viable, and thus able to compete equitably. Rozelle is largely credited for the negotiation of television contracts that would ultimately be the clout behind the NFL's financial model. A New York Times Magazine article in 1984 illustrated his legacy well by describing how he took control of a league in 1960 that had 12 modestly valued teams run from a suburban Philadelphia bank ... and transformed it into an immensely popular, 28-team operation based out of headquarters on Park Avenue, with clubs being worth about 20 times more than they were when he took over. He presided over the league in its period of ascension, helping to usher in a number of key changes: expanding the schedule from 12 games, playing on Monday night and adding expansion teams like the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.