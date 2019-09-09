Around the NFL

Vinatieri after three misses: 'Loss is 100% on me'

Published: Sep 09, 2019 at 12:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Even future Hall of Famers have bad days.

Adam Vinatieri, one of the greatest kickers in NFL history, who has made countless pressure-packed boots in huge situations, had an awful day at the office. And it cost the Indianapolis Colts dearly in a 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri missed two of three field-goal attempts and one extra point. The seven missed points proved massive in a tight tilt.

"I was lousy," Vinatieri said, via ESPN. "Obviously, I did not kick well today and let my team down. They played well. Proud of the guys who fought their butts off and came back. ... I feel like that loss is 100% on me. You play a team like the Chargers, who obviously are a good team, can't come in here and miss three kicks and expect to win. That's too many points to give away."

Sunday marked the first time in Vinatieri's 24-year career that he has missed two or more FGs and one or more PAT in the same game.

"If you're a [general manager], you'd cut me, wouldn't ya?" Vinatieri asked. "I don't make those decisions. Those are decision for somebody else to make. I'm going to go out there and figure out what I did wrong and try to fix that, and let those decision be made by other people."

He's right. If he were a no-name street free-agent with no history that the Colts had taken a gamble on, he'd be cut Monday morning. He's not. He's Adam Vinatieri. He's has been kicking in the NFL longer than some of his teammates have walked this earth.

Maybe his age is finally catching up with him. Maybe it's the beginning of a quick end. Maybe.

Or maybe after 24 years of kicking in the NFL, Vinatieri had a bad day at work.

The Colts aren't going to have a knee-jerk reaction.

"He's the one guy I'm not worried about," Reich said. "We have the greatest kicker of all time. He didn't have a good day. There were a lot of guys that didn't."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

League sends video to teams regarding players with ineligible numbers reporting as eligible 

The NFL on Tuesday sent a memo to clubs regarding players reporting as eligible, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Jonathan Gannon: 'No doubt' Kyler Murray is Cardinals' franchise QB

Heading into the regular-season finale, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says there's "no doubt" quarterback Kyler Murray is his starting signal-caller beyond this season.
news

Panthers' David Tepper fined $300K for unacceptable conduct; owner says he regrets behavior

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper on Tuesday was fined $300,000 for unacceptable conduct during Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says focus for season finale is on Jets, not future in New England

As the New England Patriots (4-12) prepare for their season finale against the New York Jets, Bill Belichick is taking it one week at a time with his team -- and not focused on the status of his coaching future.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett rips rumor that he refused to be backup in Week 17 vs. Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has fired back at the suggestion that he refused to be the backup quarterback last week. Speaking from the locker room on Tuesday, Pickett said he was inactive during Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks because he wasn't medically cleared.
news

DeMeco Ryans ahead of win-and-in Week 18: Texans, Colts 'completely different' teams from Week 2 bout 

Saturday night's win-and-in matchup between the 9-7 Houston Texans and 9-7 Indianapolis Colts is a rematch of a division tilt that took place all the way back in Week 2. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said on Monday that the two clubs are "completely different" from September.
news

'Healthy' Derek Carr hitting stride as Saints push for spot in NFC playoffs

The New Orleans Saints continue to cling to their postseason chances ahead of Week 18's bout with the Atlanta Falcons, thanks to the play of their defense and recent run from quarterback Derek Carr.
news

Jets aiming to end 15-game skid against the Patriots to close 2023 campaign

The New York Jets still have something to play for to close the 2023 NFL season. Sure, Gang Green clinched its fourth consecutive double-digit loss campaign and 13th straight season sans a playoff berth, but ending a 15-game losing streak against AFC East rival New England is on the players' minds this week.
news

Dan Quinn not concerned with head coaching buzz ahead of Cowboys playoff run

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to get plenty of buzz as a veteran coaching option for a club looking for a leader with playoff experience. With the Cowboys staring at the possibility of an NFC East title in Week 18 and what they hope will be a lengthy playoff run, Quinn isn't spending an ounce of energy fretting about coaching interviews.