Vinatieri after three misses: 'Loss is 100% on me'

"I was lousy," Vinatieri said, via ESPN. "Obviously, I did not kick well today and let my team down. They played well. Proud of the guys who fought their butts off and came back. ... I feel like that loss is 100% on me. You play a team like the Chargers, who obviously are a good team, can't come in here and miss three kicks and expect to win. That's too many points to give away."