Vilma, others fight suspensions in bounty case

Head coach Sean Payton has been suspended the entire 2012 season, while suspensions of eight games were handed down to general manager Mickey Loomis and six games to Vitt. The club also was fined $500,000 and docked two second-round draft choices this year and next. Meanwhile, Williams, who admitted to running the bounty program from 2009-11, has been suspended indefinitely. Williams was hired by the St. Louis Rams in the offseason.