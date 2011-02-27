Vikings WR Rice won't strike new deal before CBA expires

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sidney Rice will not agree to a new deal before the collective bargaining agreement expires, a league source said Sunday.
Vikings coach Leslie Frazier last week told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that signing Rice was "a high, high priority."
"I didn't want him to be sensitive about the fact that it was (linebacker) Chad (Greenway) being franchised instead of Sidney," Frazier said Friday. "That does not mean that we're not going to do right by Sidney, but we couldn't franchise both of them. We want to get Sidney signed and take care of him, because he's going to take care of our football team."
Rice, who's heading into his fifth NFL season, isn't averse to re-signing with the Vikings and would consider them during free agency.
Rice had a breakout season in 2009, starting 14 games for the Vikings and making 83 receptions for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns. He was limited to six games last season after undergoing hip surgery in August, catching 17 passes, two for scores.