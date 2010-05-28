Vikings WR Rice can find fantasy success, even without Favre

Was Sidney Rice a one-year fantasy wonder, or will he remain a star this season?
Quarterback Brett Favre had ankle surgery in May, and Sidney Rice's fantasy owners jumped for joy. That's because conventional wisdom has it that Rice's fantasy value is dependent on Favre's decision to play or not.
And while Favre hasn't officially announced that he's coming back, his ankle surgery is as good an indication as any that he intends to play (or, if nothing else, that he hasn't shut the door on playing this year).
But here's a vote that Rice should be considered a top fantasy wide receiver with or without the venerable Favre.
Remember, Rice was a highly touted second-round draft pick coming out of South Carolina in 2007. After a decent rookie season in which he caught 31 passes, including four touchdowns, Rice fell off the fantasy radar in 2008. That year, he caught only 15 passes (although four more went for scores).
A knee injury was Rice's big problem, though, in 2008 -- not the Vikings' quarterback situation before Favre's arrival. The wideout sprained a ligament early that season and wasn't 100 percent healthy the rest of the way.
No doubt Rice's maturation got a boost from Favre's pinpoint passing. But at 6-foot-4 inches and 202 pounds, he's a big target with decent speed, great leaping ability, and terrific hands. He's also developed a reputation as one of the hardest workers on the team.
Those are traits that will translate well whether or not No. 4 is calling the signals in Minnesota.
Bottom line: Rice is the real deal no matter who is throwing the ball to him. If that someone is Favre, all the better.