Vikings WR Percy Harvin set for minor shoulder surgery Tuesday

Published: Apr 04, 2012 at 12:34 PM

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin tweeted on Wednesday that his shoulder surgery will be performed on Tuesday.

"Set to have surgery on tues glad to get it out the way ...," his tweet read.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier this week that the procedure will be a minor clean-up and will take Harvin out of action for just a few weeks.

Harvin tweeted on Monday that "Recovery should be quick I will be ready for OTAs."

Harvin had his best statistical season in 2011, hauling in 87 passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns, and rushing 52 times for 345 yards and two scores. He also returned 16 kickoffs for 520 yards, including one that he ran back 104 yards.

