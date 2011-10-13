Vikings WR Harvin misses practice with sore ribs

Published: Oct 13, 2011 at 10:32 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Percy Harvin did not practice Thursday because of sore ribs. Coach Leslie Frazier says he expects Harvin to play on in Chicago.

Harvin was limited on Wednesday because of the injury. He missed time in training camp because of it, then aggravated the injury last weekend in the victory over Arizona.

Frazier says Harvin saw a doctor on Thursday and X-rays showed that no ribs were broken. But the team decided to give him the day off to rest.

Antoine Winfield also missed practice with stiffness in his neck. His status for the Bears game is in doubt.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Dalvin Cook, Jets mutually agree to part ways 

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per Cook's agency. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 17 game of the 2023 season.
news

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says focus for season-finale is on Jets, not future in New England

As the New England Patriots (4-12) prepare for the regular-season finale against the New York Jets, Bill Belichick is taking it one week at a time with his team -- and not focused on the status of his coaching future.