Vikings WR Harvin misses practice with sore ribs

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Percy Harvin did not practice Thursday because of sore ribs. Coach Leslie Frazier says he expects Harvin to play on in Chicago.
Harvin was limited on Wednesday because of the injury. He missed time in training camp because of it, then aggravated the injury last weekend in the victory over Arizona.
Frazier says Harvin saw a doctor on Thursday and X-rays showed that no ribs were broken. But the team decided to give him the day off to rest.
Antoine Winfield also missed practice with stiffness in his neck. His status for the Bears game is in doubt.
