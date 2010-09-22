Vikings WR Harvin misses practice with another migraine

The Minnesota Vikings' receiver situation gained some clarity Wednesday, but most of the news wasn't good.
The Vikings, whose passing game is ranked 24th in the NFL following the first two games of the season, brought back Hank Bassett one day after he was waived by Philadelphia, but they were unable to complete a deal to acquire San Diego's Vincent Jackson.
The second-year wide receiver, who last week reported that doctors had identified the source of his headaches and developed a strategy that he hoped would eliminate them, missed practice Wednesday with what Vikings coach Brad Childress said was another migraine.
"It was global. It was prevention. They don't have a cure," Childress said when asked if Harvin had received advice on how to prevent migraines or cure the syndrome. "They don't have a cure. What's your exit plan? What's your strategy? How do you take it when you feel one ramping up? How do you take it when you're in the middle of it? How do you get it to go away?"
Migraines are a neurological syndrome characterized by altered perceptions and nausea and triggered by a variety of stimuli, and studies have found a hereditary link.
Harvin has played in both Vikings games, making one reception for 12 yards in the NFL curtain-raiser at New Orleans and five catches for 32 yards in last weekend's home loss to Miami. Harvin aggravated a strained right hip against the Dolphins, and his status for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions isn't certain.
Harvin, who has suffered from migraines most of his life, missed much of training camp because of the headaches and was hospitalized after collapsing on the field during an Aug. 19 practice. He later called the episode a blessing because doctors discovered that he suffered from sleep apnea, a disorder that causes temporary breathing stoppages during sleep, and that it was the trigger for his migraines.
Harvin began using a breathing machine while he sleeps, with a mask over his nose, and he hadn't had a migraine since -- until Wednesday.
"It's a 100 percent difference," Harvin said on Sept. 13. "I'm not waking up groggy. I'm waking up feeling refreshed and ready to go. So like I said: hopefully, that's it."
It wasn't, and Childress, asked Wednesday how confident he was in the plan Harvin was following to prevent the migraines, said there was "not enough evidence so far. We'll see."
The Vikings, who will be without Pro Bowl receiver Sidney Rice -- quarterback Brett Favre's favorite target -- for at least another month after undergoing hip surgery August, strengthened their depth at the position by signing Baskett to a one-year deal Wednesday.
Baskett was cut Tuesday by the Eagles to make roster room for rookie running back Joique Bell, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad. Baskett was in training camp with the Vikings in 2006, then was traded to the Eagles, with whom he signed during the offseason after spending most of last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He played in Philadelphia's first two games this season.
"It was a surprise, but very excited," Baskett said after practice Wednesday. "It's a fresh opportunity again. The system is pretty much the same, so it's going to help me contribute as soon as possible once I get a few of the little details ironed out."
Given the state of their receivers -- Bernard Berrian, Greg Camarillo and Greg Lewis, with a combined seven catches for 89 yards in the first two weeks, were the only healthy ones on Minnesota's roster -- the Vikings didn't hesitate to bring in a player familiar with their style of offense.
"His roots are in the West Coast system," Childress said. "He can get up to speed as fast as we need him to."
The 6-foot-4 Baskett does bring something the rest of Minnesota's receivers lack. With the 6-4 Rice out, Favre didn't have another receiver to whom he could throw a fade in the end zone with the expectation that the target could outjump a smaller cornerback to get the ball.
"I have a lot of respect for Sidney," Baskett said. "I saw him make a lot of plays last year. That's some stuff I think I can do.
"There are those guys that can just completely outrun guys. Sometimes you need those guys to go up and get the ball. I think that's one thing they're looking for from me, is to go up and get the ball."
It's why the Vikings were so interested in Jackson. The 6-5 Pro Bowler is in a contract dispute with the Chargers, and had a trade been completed before a 4 p.m. ET deadline Wednesday, he would have been allowed to play after missing four games this season. Jackson, who was suspended after two DUI arrests and is on the Commissioner's Exempt List, now must sit out six games this season before he will become eligible, whether or not San Diego trades him.
Jackson's agent, Neil Schwartz, told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that the Chargers were asking too much in return for the receiver.
"There were two teams that were very involved, but the general managers I spoke to said that what A.J. (Smith, the Chargers' GM) was asking for was totally unreasonable," Schwartz said. "They said dealing with him was like dealing with 'The Lord of No Rings.'"
So the Vikings will take on the Lions with the four receivers who practiced Wednesday -- and maybe Harvin. Either way, star running back Adrian Peterson believes his teammates can do the job.
"I feel like we have a lot of talent in our locker room," Peterson said. "Some guys can step up and make some plays. Our offense, we got that."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.