Vikings WR Harvin limited in practice with hamstring injury

Harvin was added to the injury report Thursday and listed as a limited participant in practice. Harvin returned a kickoff for a touchdown in last weekend's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, and afterward he called himself as healthy as he's felt all season.
Tight end Jim Kleinsasser took part in some of Thursday's practice, and Vikings coach Brad Childress said he doesn't believes "there's any doubt he'll play" this Sunday at Green Bay. Kleinsasser has a groin injury.
Starting safety Husain Abdullah sat out again, recovering from a concussion. Cornerback Chris Cook was limited in practice, but Childress said the rookie moved around better than the previous day. Cook is recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee.
