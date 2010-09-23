Vikings WR Harvin back at practice after more migraines

Published: Sep 23, 2010 at 01:33 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin returned to practice Thursday after missing the previous session with another migraine headache.

Harvin struggled with migraines throughout the preseason, but he said he went almost six weeks between headaches. Harvin said he's feeling great and was encouraged with how he was able to recover from his latest episode.

Harvin also said he has reached the point where he doesn't worry about getting the headaches on a daily basis anymore.

Harvin also is nursing a strained right hip, but he said that injury is improving as well. He was limited in practice Thursday, as was quarterback Brett Favre with a sore ankle, linebacker Ben Leber with a back injury and cornerback Cedric Griffin and wide receiver Bernard Berrian, who both have knee injuries.

