Vikings WR Berrian questionable for season finale with injury

The Minnesota Vikings added wide receiver Bernard Berrian to their injury report Saturday, listing him as questionable for Sunday's season finale at Detroit with a quadriceps problem.
Berrian has been a nonfactor this season, missing two games and most of another in November because of a groin injury. He has 26 receptions for 236 yards, an average of 9.1 yards per catch that's by far the lowest of his seven years in the NFL.
If Berrian can't play against the Lions, the Vikings would be left with just four healthy wide receivers -- Percy Harvin, Greg Camarillo, Greg Lewis and Hank Baskett. Sidney Rice is doubtful to play because of a concussion he sustained Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
To help alleviate that depth problem, the Vikings signed wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias off the NFC North rival Bears' practice squad, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing a league source. Iglesias, a third-round draft pick out of Oklahoma last year, was active for one game in 2009 and has spent the entire 2010 season on the practice squad.
To make roster room for Iglesias, the Vikings placed safety Tyrell Johnson (knee) on season-ending injured reserve, the Star Tribune reported via Twitter. Johnson, a third-year pro who once started, finishes the season with seven tackles in just seven games.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.