Vikings WR Berrian questionable for season finale with injury

Published: Jan 01, 2011 at 04:57 AM

The Minnesota Vikings added wide receiver Bernard Berrian to their injury report Saturday, listing him as questionable for Sunday's season finale at Detroit with a quadriceps problem.

Berrian has been a nonfactor this season, missing two games and most of another in November because of a groin injury. He has 26 receptions for 236 yards, an average of 9.1 yards per catch that's by far the lowest of his seven years in the NFL.

If Berrian can't play against the Lions, the Vikings would be left with just four healthy wide receivers -- Percy Harvin, Greg Camarillo, Greg Lewis and Hank Baskett. Sidney Rice is doubtful to play because of a concussion he sustained Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

To help alleviate that depth problem, the Vikings signed wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias off the NFC North rival Bears' practice squad, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing a league source. Iglesias, a third-round draft pick out of Oklahoma last year, was active for one game in 2009 and has spent the entire 2010 season on the practice squad.

To make roster room for Iglesias, the Vikings placed safety Tyrell Johnson (knee) on season-ending injured reserve, the Star Tribune reported via Twitter. Johnson, a third-year pro who once started, finishes the season with seven tackles in just seven games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.
news

Greg Knapp's tragic death breaks hearts across NFL

As the NFL community mourns the tragic death of New York Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp, Steve Wyche explains what made the gregarious assistant coach so beloved across the league for the past quarter century.
news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW