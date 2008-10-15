Vikings WR Berrian on fire; Delhomme should make an impact

Good Matchups
Bernard Berrian, WR, Vikings: Berrian is on fire, and the schedule suggests this could continue. He has caught 11 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games. The quarterback change to Gus Frerotte has certainly raised Berrian's fantasy value. With the 27th-ranked Bears pass defense, the bye week and then a struggling Texans pass defense, look for Berrian to be one of the better receiving plays the next few weeks.
Rashied Davis, WR, Bears: Davis has scored at least nine fantasy points in his last two games and has become a favorite target of Kyle Orton. Davis has a middle-of-the-pack Vikings pass defense this week, followed by the bye week and then the always friendly Lions secondary. With Orton playing so well, look for Davis to continue to reap the benefits.
Jake Delhomme, QB, Panthers: Delhomme had his worst game of the season last week, throwing thee interceptions in a loss to the Buccaneers. However, he should bounce back against a Saints secondary that ranks 21st in yards allowed. Delhomme has a solid history against the Saints, throwing for 552 yards with five touchdowns and only one interception in his last three games. He then faces a Cardinals defense that has allowed the most passing touchdowns in the NFL (12) in Week 8. Look for Delhomme to bounce back with a couple of nice efforts.
Lee Evans, WR, Bills: Evans hasn't caught a lot of passes, but when he does, he makes them count. He's hauled in just four passes in his last two games, but he's still had 188 yards and two scores. This week he faces the Chargers, who rank 31st in yards allowed and have surrendered the third-most passing touchdowns in the NFL. Evans is matched up with the 29th-ranked Dolphins pass defense the following week. With Trent Edwards expected to start, look for Evans to catch more passes while continuing to make big plays.
Jets Defense: While the Jets allow 26 points per game, most of their struggles have come against teams that can throw the ball. The Raiders and Chiefs don't fall into that category. The Raiders average little more than 16 points a game and are 23rd in total yards. The Chiefs are even worse at just 13 points a game and 29th in the league in yards. While the Jets are far from an elite defense, they might play like one in the next two weeks.
Bad Matchups
Chad Pennington, QB, Dolphins: Pennington has been better than expected, averaging more than 220 passing yards a game with a passer rating of nearly 100. Look for Pennington to be tested in next two outings against the Ravens and Bills, though. While the Ravens did not play like the top-rated pass defense last week, Miami does not have the weapons that the Colts do. The Dolphins then face a Bills defense ranked eighth against the pass. Look for Pennington to put up only decent fantasy numbers in these contests.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers: After struggling against the Buccaneers, Rodgers is again hot, throwing for five touchdowns against just one interception in his last two games. He has had the advantage of playing against two of the weaker pass defenses in the Falcons and Seahawks, but the road gets much tougher with dates against the Colts and Titans in his next two matchups. These teams have allowed a combined two passing touchdowns in 10 games. Both rank in the top six in yards allowed as well. Look for Rodgers to perhaps have his worst statistical performances to date in his next two games.
Larry Johnson, RB, Chiefs: Johnson has either been really good or really bad. In his best two games, he had 319 yards and three rushing touchdowns. In his other three games, he had just 98 yards and no rushing touchdowns. Johnson faces a Titans defense that has struggled a bit lately, but still surrenders just 95.8 rushing yards per game. Tennessee has had its struggles more against speed backs while battling injuries along the defensive line. The Titans are expected to be at full strength in Week 7, however, which could spell a long day for Johnson. The Jets are a surprising third in the league against the run, giving up just 69 yards and 2.9 yards per carry. In an up-and-down season for Johnson, the next two weeks look down.
Justin Fargas/Darren McFadden, RBs, Raiders: The two-headed monster of Fargas and McFadden struggled last week, and we expect more of the same in the next two matchups. The Jets and Ravens both rank in the top three in yards allowed and yards per carry allowed. Last week, Fargas and McFadden split carries nearly 50-50, but even if one guy emerges, don't expect big production in the next couple of contests.
Chargers defense: This unit was ranked near the top of every fantasy draft list at the beginning of the year. Fast forward seven weeks, and the Chargers are giving up more than 23 points a game and are 28th in total yards allowed. Their one strength is rushing the quarterback (17 sacks), but they've only caused seven turnovers. The Chargers now travel cross country to play Trent Edwards, who had the Bills offense rolling before being injured, followed by the Saints in Week 8. Don't be surprised if the points and yards given up match or exceed the season totals, which to this point is far from elite.