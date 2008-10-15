Vikings WR Berrian on fire; Delhomme should make an impact

Larry Johnson, RB, Chiefs: Johnson has either been really good or really bad. In his best two games, he had 319 yards and three rushing touchdowns. In his other three games, he had just 98 yards and no rushing touchdowns. Johnson faces a Titans defense that has struggled a bit lately, but still surrenders just 95.8 rushing yards per game. Tennessee has had its struggles more against speed backs while battling injuries along the defensive line. The Titans are expected to be at full strength in Week 7, however, which could spell a long day for Johnson. The Jets are a surprising third in the league against the run, giving up just 69 yards and 2.9 yards per carry. In an up-and-down season for Johnson, the next two weeks look down.