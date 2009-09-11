Vikings WR Berrian listed as questionable with hamstring injury

Published: Sep 11, 2009 at 12:22 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings receiver Bernard Berrian is listed as questionable for the regular-season opener at Cleveland on Sunday.

Week 1 injuries

Find all the latest injury news at NFL.com's news blog, including the status of a number of starting quarterbacks around the league dealing with injuries. More ...

Berrian has not played for most of the preseason because of a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice all week and coach Brad Childress says they will continue to evaluate him leading up to the opener.

Berrian led the NFL last season with 20.1 yards per catch and scored a career-high seven touchdowns. He hasn't had much time to work with quarterback Brett Favre because of the injury.

Special-teamer Erin Henderson is out with a calf injury. Fullback Jim Kleinsasser is listed as probable with a hand injury.

