Vikings working on deal to make Singletary linebackers coach

Published: Jan 16, 2011 at 12:18 PM

Former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary is expected to reach a deal to become the Minnesota Vikings' linebackers coach, according to a source who says the likelihood of Singletary joining Minnesota's staff "looks good."

Both the Vikings and the Carolina Panthers have expressed interest in Singletary serving as linebackers coach. The Panthers are searching for a replacemenet for Richard Smith, who is following former Panthers coach John Fox to Denver, a league source said Sunday.

Singletary, a Hall of Fame linebacker, played with Vikings coach Leslie Frazier and Panthers coach Ron Rivera, and both first-time NFL coaches would like their former Chicago Bears teammate to join their staffs.

Singletary coached inside linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens in 2003 and 2004 before going to the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant coach. He became the 49ers' interim coach in 2008 after Mike Nolan was fired, then he received the full-time job after a 5-4 finish to the season.

Singletary's 49ers went 8-8 in 2009, then slumped to 5-10 this past season before the coach was fired.

