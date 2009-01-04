Vikings without two starting defensive linemen against Eagles

Published: Jan 04, 2009 at 07:01 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- VikingsPro Bowl defensive tackle Pat Williams was inactive Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, leaving Minnesota without its best run stopper for its first playoff game since 2004.

Pat Williams, DT
Minnesota Vikings

Age: 36

Height: 6-3 Weight: 317

College: Texas A&M

Experience: 12th season

Williams practiced all week and was listed as questionable on Friday with a fractured shoulder. He tested it out on the field hours before the game before being ruled out. Fred Evans will get the start in his place for the third straight game.

It's a big blow for the Vikings, who were hoping to have him back this week and are also missing starting defensive end Ray Edwards with a knee injury. Brian Robison will get the start in place of Edwards.

For the Eagles, tight end L.J. Smith was scratched after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. Brent Celek is expected to be in the starting lineup for Smith.

The Eagles will suit up running back Brian Westbrook (knee, ankle), cornerback Asante Samuel (hip) and tackle Jon Runyan (knee), all of whom were listed as questionable on the injury report.

