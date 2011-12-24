Vikings' win leaves Colts, Rams vying for No. 1 overall draft pick

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 09:47 AM

The Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams are the last teams in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings eliminated themselves by winning their third game, 33-26 at Washington. Because their schedule was stronger than either the Colts or the Rams played, the Vikings can't select first even if all three teams finish 3-13.

The Colts remain the front-runners, and if they lose at Jacksonville (4-11) next Sunday, they will have the No. 1 pick. The Rams would land the No. 1 spot if Indianapolis wins and they lose at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

