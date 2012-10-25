Vikings welcome Bucs; London welcomes Rams, Pats

Published: Oct 24, 2012 at 08:57 PM

Adrian Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings will try to cement their status as the NFL's biggest surprise of 2012 when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Start your evening with "Thursday Night Kickoff" at 6 p.m.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» Get a head start on all of the latest football buzz with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Albert Breer reports live from London, where the New England Patriots and the St. Louis Rams are getting ready for their Sunday showdown at Wembley Stadium.

» With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, should the New York Jets see what they can get for Tim Tebow? Will anyone else be dealt? NFL.com's analysts gauge the trade market.

» Elliot Harrison offers his picks for all the Week 8 games.

» Bucky Brooks breaks down tonight's "Thursday Night Football" matchup as Greg Schiano's Tampa Bay Buccaneers invade Minnesota to take on the 5-2 Vikings.

» The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't on too many experts' Super Bowl radar after a 3-3 start, but Adam Schein offers two reasons why Mike Tomlin's crew might be the AFC favorite after all.

» Find out how your team would fare if the season ended today with the updated Playoff Picture.

» NFL.com's Michael Fabiano tells fantasy owners who to start and sit in Week 8.

» Happy birthday to San Diego Chargers tight end Dante Rosario, who turns 28 on Thursday.

» It's not too late to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) downgraded to out vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson has been downgraded to out for the Minnesota Vikings' game versus the New Orleans Saints Sunday, and the wide receiver will remain on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5.
news

Cardinals activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

The Cardinals are activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday evening in Kenner, Louisiana and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

After popping up on the Buffalo Bills injury report, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back) has no designation for Monday's Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. 