Vikings waive DE Awasom to make room for DT Williams

Published: Sep 20, 2011 at 08:36 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they have waived defensive end Adrian Awasom to make roster room for defensive tackle Kevin Williams.

Williams returned to the active roster after serving a two-game suspension for a three-year-old positive test for a weight-loss drug that's on the NFL's list of banned substances. Williams also was fined two additional game checks, meaning he'll play the next two weeks without pay. His salary this season is $6 million, so that amounts to a fine of about $1.4 million.

Williams also has been bothered by plantar fasciitis in his left foot, but the rest has helped that injury improve. The Vikings host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

