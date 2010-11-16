Vikings veteran DT Pat Williams not ready for retirement

MINNEAPOLIS -- "Big Pat" says he wants to come back.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Pat Williams said on Tuesday that he plans to play "a couple more years" beyond this season.
The 38-year-old Williams is the oldest defensive player in the NFL. He has spoken about contemplating retirement the past few offseasons. But while visiting a local children's hospital on Tuesday, Williams said he wants to play next season, and possibly more.
"I'll play," Williams said. "Talked about it, thought about it. I'm still feeling good, I'm still playing good and the game part is easy. So I'm still going to play."
Williams is in the last year of his contract with the Vikings and said he would like to return to Minnesota, where he plays alongside close friend and fellow Pro Bowler Kevin Williams. The two haven't had as much fun, or been as dominant, this year as the Vikings (3-6) have struggled to put together the Super Bowl run they expected at the beginning of the season.
The Vikings host Green Bay on Sunday and a loss to their NFC North rivals would severely hamper their postseason hopes.
"I've been telling the young guys it ain't dead yet," Williams said. "I've been playing a long time, so it ain't dead yet. If everybody just gets the focus we can still end the season with a positive."
Pat and Kevin Williams have been embroiled in a long legal dispute with the NFL over his alleged use of a banned diuretic called StarCaps. The case continues to be fought in the court system, which has prevented the league from suspending them.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press