Vikings top Rams, have sights on Minnesota-hosted Super Bowl

"We knocked off Green Bay here (on Oct. 15), and at that point, it seems wide open," Rudolph told me as he sauntered out of the locker room after the Vikings grounded the high-flying Los Angeles Rams24-7 for their sixth consecutive win, improving to 8-2. "You look across the league, and especially across the NFC, why can't it be us? Why can't we be the team that has home-field advantage throughout and plays in our own Super Bowl? I think guys are starting to buy into that each and every week, and our young guys, their confidence is growing."