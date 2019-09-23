Vikings thriving while riding Dalvin Cook's 'coattails'

His 454 scrimmage yards in 2019 rank second in franchise history through the first three weeks of a season, trailing only Peterson's 2010 campaign (477 scrimmage yards). Cook leads the NFL with 130.8 scrimmage yards per game since Week 15, 2018. His 454 scrimmage yards this year are more than twice as many as the team's next closest player (Thielen, 174). His ridiculous 6.6 yards per carry is tops among all running backs with at least 20 totes.