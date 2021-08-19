Around the NFL

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. embraces Mike Zimmer's stern approach after blowout preseason loss

Published: Aug 19, 2021 at 09:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Mike Zimmer's Vikings were soundly beaten in their preseason debut, and he did not mince words when asked for his thoughts at halftime last weekend.

Zimmer ripped his team at the end of the intermission, explaining during a brief interview that he was disappointed with nearly every facet of their lackluster play in the first half of what eventually became a blowout loss to the Broncos.

"I told them it was a very poor performance," Zimmer said. "We're going to scrimmage next week with this same bunch, because we didn't tackle well, we made the wrong checks on defense with the safeties, we throw an interception for a touchdown, we go three-and-out the first two series, terrible punts. So other than that, it's been great.

"We're gonna play next week and the week after, but some of these guys haven't earned it yet."

The preseason isn't exactly the Super Bowl, but what bothered Zimmer most was his team's lack of a sense of urgency. Instead of taking the field as if they're fighting for their livelihoods (which many of them are), Zimmer's Vikings came out flat and were promptly handled by the Broncos, who amassed quite a collection of highlights for one preseason game.

"I'm looking for some guys to compete," Zimmer said when asked what he'd like to see in the second half before quickly walking away from the microphone.

Immediately after the interview, Greg Joseph kicked it away to LeVante Bellamy, who returned it for 62 yards down to the Minnesota 40. Denver was in the end zone seven plays later.

Vikings play-by-play man Paul Allen called the kick return as it happened, accurately predicting Zimmer's feelings in real time: "Zim ain't gonna be happy about this."

He wasn't. Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. was asked Thursday about his coach's stern tone following the loss and embraced the necessary dose of reality administered by Doc Zim.

"It's definitely high expectations for sure, as you want for yourself as a player," Smith said during a Thursday appearance on Good Morning Football. "As a coach, you want somebody that's gonna push you and want the best out of you and your team. Coach Zimmer definitely wants that. That's definitely not the outing that we wanted to come out with and show the world.

"But there's a lot more games, a lot more preseason games left, and I'm confident in this team. I know Coach Zimmer is as well. He just wanted to relay the messaging and let the people know, let the team know that we have high expectations. There's not many limitations to our team, I feel like, with the skill set that we have and the team that they built around us. There's no way that we shouldn't go out there and dominate every game."

Expecting to dominate on a weekly basis, while a lofty goal to which all players should aspire, is not quite realistic. Expecting more effort and fundamentally sound play is, though, and Zimmer hasn't gotten that out of his team yet.

Minnesota's turnover in defensive personnel and untimely injuries sank what was setting up to be another promising season in 2020, and it's clear Zimmer did not like what he saw out his 2021 bunch's first on-field action. He knows as well as anyone how quickly things can go south when it comes to job security, and while he's not on the hot seat, he has zero interest in allowing it to even become lukewarm.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
news

Steelers WR James Washington aims to demonstrate worth amid reports of trade request

Steelers WR James Washington isn't exactly denying the rumors of a trade request, but the fourth-year wideout maintains his love for the city as he hopes to carve out a role within a deep WR room.
news

Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

The Packers will sport a uniform inspired by the team's kits from 1950-1953, the club announced Thursday. Green Bay will wear these special throwbacks for one game only, its Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team.
news

Raiders pleased to see Hunter Renfrow receive attention after beating Jalen Ramsey in joint practice

Hunter Renfrow﻿ reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey, during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday.
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith, who returned from heart surgery, announces retirement

Vikings LB Cam Smith, who missed all of the 2020 season due to heart surgery, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, via social media. 
news

Zach Wilson on chatting with Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm a big fanboy'

With joint practices underway in Green Bay, Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson got a chance to meet Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who he grew up watching. 
news

Aaron Rodgers not interested in a 'farewell tour,' focused on enjoying 2021 season

Though Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have resolved their issues for 2021, there are no promises for the future. Though Rodgers realizes this, he also doesn't want any kind of "farewell tour" this season.
news

Dalton supports Bears fans' excitement for Fields, but makes it clear 'right now, it's my time'

Bears QB Andy Dalton supports the excitement in Chicago for Justin Fields, but maintains that the rookie will have to wait until his time is over. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Aug. 18

The Packers continue to monitor QB Jordan Love, while Steelers WR Chase Claypool won't practice due to a minor injury.
news

Mike McCarthy: 'Good chance' Dak Prescott probably won't play in Cowboys-Texans preseason game

Cowboys fans hoping to see Dak Prescott in the preseason may have to wait until the regular season, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.
news

Bears rookie OT Teven Jenkins to undergo back surgery; Justin Fields dealing with groin issue

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields (groin) will be held out of practice but could play in Saturday's preseason game, but rookie T Teven Jenkins (back) is set to undergo surgery which threatens his first season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW