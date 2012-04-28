Vikings take TE Ellison with 2nd 4th-rounder

Published: Apr 28, 2012 at 08:43 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have selected Southern Cal tight end Rhett Ellison with their second fourth-round selection.

The 250-pound Ellison can also play fullback and could be a replacement for Jim Kleinsasser, the long-time Vikings battering ram who retired after the season.

Ellison caught 21 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans last season. He was taken with the 128th overall pick in what was shaping up as a busy day for the Vikings.

Minnesota has nine picks on the final day of the draft. They started the day by taking Arkansas receiver Jarius Wright with the 118th overall pick. They also have the 134th choice, a fourth-rounder, a fifth-rounder, sixth-rounder and two in the seventh.

