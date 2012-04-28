Vikings take kicker Blair Walsh in 6th round

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia kicker Blair Walsh in the sixth round of the NFL draft.
Walsh made 21 of 35 field goals for the Bulldogs last season. Veteran kicker Ryan Longwell signed a four-year deal before last season, so Walsh could be used as a kickoff specialist early in his career with the Vikings.
It's been a busy day for the Vikings, who started it by taking Arkansas receiver Jarius Wright with the first of three fourth-round selections. They also took USC fullback/tight end Rhett Ellison and Arkansas receiver Greg Childs in the fourth round.
The Vikings also have three selections in the seventh round after a trade in with the Detroit Lions.