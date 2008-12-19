Vikings sweep FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

A pair of Minnesota Vikings -- quarterback Tarvaris Jackson and running back Adrian Peterson -- are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on December 11-15.
Jackson posted a 135.5 passer rating, completing 11 of 17 attempts for 163 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings defeated the Arizona Cardinals 35-14.
Jackson and Peterson were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week nominees were quarterbacks Matt Cassel of the New England Patriots and Matt Schaub of the Houston Texans along with running backs Sammy Morris of the New England Patriots and Michael Turner of the Atlanta Falcons.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $2,000 donation in the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids USA coalition in Minneapolis to support pedestrian safety efforts. Safe Kids USA is a national non-profit organization that works to prevent accidental injury among children. This season, FedEx plans to surpass the $1 million mark in terms of charity donations they have made to deliver safe kids through the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week Awards program.
New this season, fans can tune into the "FedEx Air & Ground Lowdown" posted only on NFL.com/FedEx starting Wednesday mornings. The show examines the nominees in the Air & Ground categories through exclusive video highlights and expert analysis. NFL Network's Marshall Faulk and Terrell Davis host the weekly show.
FedEx, the premier global provider of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain management services, is the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl. Through the weekly FedEx Air & Ground Awards, FedEx recognizes those NFL players who represent the same speed, precision and teamwork that their customers have come to expect from the full range of FedEx air, ground, freight and international shipping services, delivering safer kids in the process. With thousands of trucks out on the roads each day, FedEx is committed to improving pedestrian safety for children, by funding education programs and environmental improvements, from signage and crosswalks to pedestrian walkways near schools and playgrounds.
FedEx Air - Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground - Running Backs
In the Patriots' 49-26 win over the Oakland Raiders, Cassel completed 18 of 30 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Morris rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the Patriots' 49-26 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Jackson finished 11 of 17 for 163 yards, four touchdowns and a 136.5 passer rating to lead the Vikings over the Arizona Cardinals, 35-14.
Peterson tallied 165 rushing yards on 28 carries in the Vikings' 35-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Schaub completed 23 of 39 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown as the Texans defeated the Tennessee Titans, 13-12.
Turner rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries as Atlanta defeated NFC South rival Tampa Bay, 13-10, in overtime.