Vikings' Sullivan leads NFL's performance-based pay list for 2009

Players have been paid nearly $600 million during the eight seasons of the performance-based pay program, which was created as part of the NFL's 2002 collective bargaining agreement extension with the NFL Players Association. The program created a fund that was used as a supplemental form of player compensation based on a comparison of playing time to salary. The fund is only paid in league years in which a salary cap exists. Because 2009 was the last year under a salary-cap system, performance-based pay will not continue in the 2010 league year, the final league year of the current CBA.