Vikings stick with Blair Walsh after trying out kickers

The Vikings have chosen against making a change at the kicker position and will stick with the embattled Walsh, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
Two days after Walsh missed an extra point and field goal against the Lions -- points that would have secured a Vikings victory -- Minnesota tried out six kickers to potentially replace him, Garafolo added. Those who auditioned for the Vikes included Randy Bullock, Kai Forbath, Zach Hocker and Travis Coons.
Ever since Walsh missed a chip-shot to beat the Seahawks in the 2015 Wild Card game, the kicker has struggled to regain his league-leading form from that season. Walsh has missed four field goals in 16 tries through eight games in 2016; he missed five all of last season. The kicker is also last in the league among qualifying players in extra point percentage (81 percent).
Though Minnesota is sticking pat with Walsh for now, the team will tread lightly with him in the coming weeks. When asked why he was trying out kickers Monday, coach Mike Zimmer replied, "Have you been watching all year?" The Vikings are still leading in the NFC North -- just barely -- but if another Walsh miss sinks their chances of winning the division, you can bet it'll be Walsh who is watching from the sidelines, or his couch.