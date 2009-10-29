Vikings-Steelers, Falcons-Cowboys help boost Fox's TV ratings

Published: Oct 29, 2009 at 08:49 AM

NEW YORK -- The Vikings-Steelers and Falcons-Cowboys games combined to help draw record television ratings last Sunday.

The doubleheader on Fox averaged a 14.1 rating and 29 share and 23.5 million viewers, a record audience for the network. The rating was the third highest since Fox started airing the NFL in 1994.

The early, regional game -- in which most markets saw the Super Bowl champion Steelers hand Brett Favre and the Vikings their first loss of the season -- set ratings and audience records for the slot with a 11.4/25 and 18.5 million viewers.

The late game, led by Falcons-Cowboys, earned a 16.8/32 with 28.4 million viewers. It was Fox's most-watched Sunday NFL game in 13 years.

Ratings represent the percentage of all households with televisions tuned into a program, and shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon impressing already, could be activated next week

The Chiefs are in search of a big-bodied weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Last week's signing of Josh Gordon to the practice squad may soon fulfill that pressing need, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Contract figures, underlying tension contributed to Patriots-Tom Brady split 

The Week 4 matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots will be one for the history books. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport takes a look back at the factors that helped set the stage for Sunday night's showdown between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is listed as questionable with a back injury, but should be good to go Sunday against the Denver Broncos, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Chargers OC sees 'a lot of similarities' between WR Mike Williams, Saints' Michael Thomas

NFL fans have yet to see Michael Thomas play in 2021. Unless you're a fan of the Chargers that is, in which case you've been witnessing Mike Williams evolve into a threat reminiscent of the Saints' All-Pro receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW