Vikings-Steelers, Falcons-Cowboys help boost Fox's TV ratings

The doubleheader on Fox averaged a 14.1 rating and 29 share and 23.5 million viewers, a record audience for the network. The rating was the third highest since Fox started airing the NFL in 1994.
The early, regional game -- in which most markets saw the Super Bowl champion Steelers hand Brett Favre and the Vikings their first loss of the season -- set ratings and audience records for the slot with a 11.4/25 and 18.5 million viewers.
Ratings represent the percentage of all households with televisions tuned into a program, and shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press