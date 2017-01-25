Around the NFL

Vikings' Spielman: We must address the offensive line

Published: Jan 25, 2017 at 01:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

For as much as we in the fantasy football generation focus on the glitzy positions, football still comes down to blocking and tackling. Lose in the trenches, and you'll lose your season.

The Minnesota Vikings re-learned that lesson in 2016.

On paper, Mike Zimmer's team looked poised to contend for an NFC championship, which was reason trading a first-round pick for Sam Bradford made some sense in September.

Then games started. A porous offensive line sprung more leaks with injuries piling up. Soon, Bradford was drowned by pass rushers from every angle. Unable to run block or pass protect, the Vikings offense turned into a maddening display of short dump offs.

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday from the Senior Bowl, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman bluntly stated his offseason focus.

"Well, I think obviously, we have to address the offensive line," Spielman said. "But I think we have a lot of young pieces in place. We built a very strong nucleus and they are all right now at the prime of their career, we just have to address some of the needs, like every other team does."

Spielman tried to solve that problem last season, bringing in tackle Andre Smith and guard Alex Boone. He swung and missed.

"We had planned going into the season with Matt Kalil, Alex Boone, Joe Berger at center, and Mike Harris -- who didn't play for us (this year due to injury) -- at right guard and Andre Smith," he said. "We thought we were going to have a pretty good offensive line. No excuses but we lost a lot of those guys and we lost them very early in the season. So, it's difficult to plug offensive linemen in, especially when you are getting down into your third and fourth offensive linemen. But we have to do a better job making sure that we have the quality depth not only at that position but every position."

None of the five offensive linemen Spielman mentioned above played 16 games in 2016. Harris went on NFI in July and did not play a down. Kalil went on IR with a hip injury after Week 2. Andre Smith appeared in four games. Berger and Boone each missed two games at points throughout the season.

With a cap situation in the bottom 20 percent in the NFL, fixing the offensive line through free agency would be tricky. The lack of a first-round pick exacerbates the predicament.

Minnesota's money problems are why despite Spielman again insisting he wants Adrian Peterson to remain a Viking, it won't be for $18 million, if at all. Kalil is set to be a free agent, and after several terrible, injury-riddled seasons both sides might be ready for the former first-round pick to move on.

It's clear the offensive line will be Spielman's priority in the coming months. Stating the obvious and fixing the problem are two very different tasks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' that we need to be 'great'

The Chiefs are coming off their first single-digit scoring performance since Week 7, 2021, causing some to question the caliber of the team's wide receivers -- even as Kansas City stands at 6-2. Tight end Travis Kelce is not among the naysayers.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) questionable for Week 9 game against Browns

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL. Jonathan Gannon still has to decide on inserting him in the lineup or allowing Murray another week of recovery.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford (thumb) likely will be game-time decision for game vs. Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that QB Matthew Stafford, dealing with a right thumb injury, won't practice on the final day of the work week but will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Packers.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) to start Sunday vs. Cardinals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen (shoulder) will play vs. Bengals; no injury designation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder) has no injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on if he'll cover Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany: 'We'll see'

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not divulge on Friday Miami's game plan for stopping Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen has a chance to become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.
news

Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. slows DeAndre Hopkins after requesting to shadow star WR

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. contained Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins throughout Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.
news

Titans rookie QB Will Levis on loss to Steelers: 'Losing sucks'

Titans' rookie quarterback Will Levis got his first taste of losing as a starting quarterback as Tennessee fell 20-16 to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. "Losing sucks," Levis said via the team's official website.
news

Diontae Johnson's first TD catch in 668 days stands as Steelers' game-winner against Titans on Thursday night 

The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Thursday night by way of a touchdown catch by wide receiver Diontae Johnson, marking the wide receiver's first TD grab since Week 17 of the 2021 season, a gap of 668 days and 21 games between scores.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Titans on Thursday night

Kenny Pickett hooked up with Diontae Johnson for the game-winning touchdown to rally past the Tennessee Titans, while Pittsburgh's D sealed the victory.