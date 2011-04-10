Vikings' Spielman: No concerns medically with WR Rice

Published: Apr 10, 2011 at 12:48 PM

The Vikings have made it clear they want to re-sign wide receiver Sindey Rice to an extension this offseason, and vice president of player personnel Rick Spielman said Sunday he sees nothing health-wise that would force the team to reevaluate that stance between now and when a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

Appearing on 1500 ESPN Radio, Spielman said the Vikings are not deterred by Rice's surgically-repaired hip.

"I just keep everything internally on where (Rice) is at medically, but I'm sure if we felt any concerns medically, we wouldn't be discussing extensions with him," Spielman said.

The Vikingsplaced a first-round tender on Rice in March and head coach Leslie Frazier later said the team wanted to hang on to the receiver long-term and believes Rice could be "productive for years to come." But Rice chose not to sign a long-term deal, instead opting to test free agency.

Under the old CBA, which expired in March, Rice is a restricted free agent because he has four years of NFL service. There remains the possibility that Rice will become an unrestricted free agent if a new agreement is reached that reverts to rules that were in place before 2010.

Rice has said he is not averse to re-signing with the Vikings. The Vikings would receive a first-round draft pick if another team offered Rice a contract that Minnesota declined to match.

Sunday, Spielman reiterated the team's desire to keep Rice a Viking for years to come.

"We've always talked about Sidney being a very important part of our football team.," Spielman said. "We've always been pretty agressive with they guys that we have drafted that become very good players for us and hopefully that will work out."

Rice had a breakout season in 2009, starting 14 games for the Vikings and making 83 receptions for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns. He was limited to six games last season after undergoing hip surgery in August, catching 17 passes, two for scores.

With Brett Favre retiring and Tarvaris Jackson slated for free agency, Spielman touched upon the Vikings' gameplan as they search for their next quarterback. He described this year's quarterback class as "deep," but said he expects his staff to narrow down their interest to just two signal-callers once the draft begins on April 28.

"You have to have a level of patience, because if you pull the trigger on the quarterback position and it's not the right fit, it could set your organization back," Spielman said. "And you have to have a gameplan in place. Well, if we don't get a quarterback -- let's say there's too many players, especially at No. 12, that are too good to pass up that are going to help you win ball games down the road -- you still have the potential of free agency coming into play pretty soon, you still have trades coming pretty soon. So we have a game plan on different avenues of where we can address that position, but, again, we're pretty patient with that quarterback position."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins feels great: 'I'll retire from football when I'm not a 1K-yard receiver'

Still in search of his next NFL squad, DeAndre Hopkins delivered another social media pitch two weeks after assuring future teammates he would be their "job easy." Hopkins is feeling great -- so great he could be playing for another half-dozen seasons.

news

State of the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars: Can Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and Co. provide encore?

Jacksonville rallied in the second half of last season to win the AFC South and then pulled off a mind-blowing comeback in the playoffs. What's next for Doug Pederson, Trevor Lawrence and Co.? Adam Rank examines the state of the Jaguars heading into the 2023 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2023 NFL season: Predicting each NFC team's non-QB MVP

Will the Honey Badger lead the Saints back to the playoffs? How will A.J. Brown build on a sensational first year with the Eagles? Eric Edholm picks the top non-QB MVP candidate for each NFC team heading into the 2023 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More