Vikings' Spielman: No concerns medically with WR Rice

"You have to have a level of patience, because if you pull the trigger on the quarterback position and it's not the right fit, it could set your organization back," Spielman said. "And you have to have a gameplan in place. Well, if we don't get a quarterback -- let's say there's too many players, especially at No. 12, that are too good to pass up that are going to help you win ball games down the road -- you still have the potential of free agency coming into play pretty soon, you still have trades coming pretty soon. So we have a game plan on different avenues of where we can address that position, but, again, we're pretty patient with that quarterback position."