Vikings special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf will not return in 2021

Published: Jan 05, 2021 at 10:49 AM
Mike Zimmer was open in his discontent with the Vikings' defense throughout the 2020 season. He wasn't particularly satisfied with their special teams either.

Minnesota's head coach announced Tuesday that the contract for second-year special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf will expire and not be renewed.

The decision comes after the Vikings were beaten across the board on special teams. ﻿Dan Bailey﻿ missed too many field goals and ﻿Britton Colquitt﻿ didn't drop enough good punts (and had a couple blocked), and opponents held advantages in kickoff and punt return differential, an indictment on both Maalouf's return and coverage units.

All of it added up to Zimmer making a change on special teams, though it might just be the first staff shakeup after a disappointing 7-9 season that saw his squad miss the playoffs for the second time in three years.

