Vikings snag Laquon Treadwell with No. 23 pick

The Minnesota Vikings added a big-play weapon for Teddy Bridgewater, selecting Laquon Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in Thursday night's first round.
Treadwell became the first Ole Miss wide receiver drafted in the first round in the common era.
The 6-foot-2, 219-pound pass-catcher adds physicality to the Vikings pass corps. Treadwell's big frame should pair well alongside second-year wideout Stefon Diggs. Getting another playmaker for Bridgewater was the Vikes' top priority entering Thursday's draft after the team finished 31st in passing offense in 2015.
It's possible Minnesota walked away with the best receiver in the draft.
Dragged down by a slow 40-yard-dash time at the NFL Combine, Treadwell was the fourth receiver selected in the first round, despite entering the draft process as the top candidate.
Thursday marked the first time in the modern draft era three receivers were selected with consecutive picks in the first round -- Will Fuller, Josh Doctson and Treadwell. Corey Coleman was the first receiver drafted.
In the Vikings' offense, Norv Turner will utilize Treadwell's size to create mismatches on the outside. Bridgewater excels at short and mid-range passes, which is right in Treadwell's wheelhouse. Adrian Peterson remains the focus point of the offense, but adding Treadwell will set up Bridegwater for the future.