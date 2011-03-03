Vikings sign Robison to three-year deal, tender six others

Published: Mar 03, 2011 at 10:12 AM

Brian Robison has been a backup defensive end and utility offensive lineman in all four of his seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but that looks as if it's about to change.

The Vikings have signed Robison to a three-year deal worth $14.1 million with a $6.5 million signing bonus, the Minneapolis Star Tribunereported Thursday.

"They kind of told me I was one of their priority guys that they wanted to get back, and this definitely shows it," Robison said. "This is definitely a big-time vote of confidence."

Robison has played behind defensive end Ray Edwards, who was one of seven Vikings who received qualifying offers from the team Thursday. Edwards' return to Minnesota is hardly definite, however, as a new collective bargaining agreement could make the five-year pro an unrestricted free agent.

Robison also had been tendered before reaching his multiyear deal.

The other Vikings officially tendered qualifying offers were wide receiver Sidney Rice, safety Husain Abdullah, linebacker Erin Henderson, offensive lineman Ryan Cook, safety Eric Frampton and defensive end Brian Robison.

The Vikings, on their website, confirmed the offers to players with five or fewer years of NFL experience and expiring contracts. The tenders are one-year offers, at varying levels of salary and compensation in return for a player signing elsewhere.

Eligible players not tendered are wide receiver Hank Baskett, defensive lineman Fred Evans, quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, fullback Naufahu Tahi and running back Albert Young.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

