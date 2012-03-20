Vikings sign free agent fullback Jerome Felton

The team announced the addition Tuesday. The 25-year-old Felton was a fifth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions from Furman in 2008. Claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers before last season, he was let go and finished the year with the Indianapolis Colts. He was an unrestricted free agent.
Felton left college as Furman's all-time leader with 63 career rushing touchdowns, but he has been more of a blocker in the NFL. Ryan D'Imperio and Matt Asiata are the other fullbacks on the roster.
The Vikings also confirmed the signing of defensive tackle Letroy Guion, who agreed to terms last week. Guion has been a backup for four seasons since being drafted in the fifth round out of Florida State.