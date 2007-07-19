Vikings sign fifth-round pick Allison

Published: Jul 19, 2007 at 01:10 PM

The Minnesota Vikings have signed fifth-round draft pick Aundrae Allison out of East Carolina.

Allison caught 145 passes -- including eleven touchdown catches -- in two seasons after transferring from Georgia Military Institute. With the lack of experience at receiver on the Vikings roster, Allison will have a chance to contribute right away.

Minnesota also signed defensive end Brian Robison, a fourth-round draft pick from Texas who has a knack for blocking kicks. Robison helped lead the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship as a junior.

The Vikings have signed five of their eight 2007 draft picks, including top pick Adrian Peterson, the running back from Oklahoma.

