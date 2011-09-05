Vikings sign ex-Texans linebacker Adibi to bolster depth

Published: Sep 05, 2011 at 12:16 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Xavier Adibi, the team announced on Sunday.

Adibi was waived this weekend by the Houston Texans, who drafted him out of Virginia Tech in the fourth round in 2008. Adibi will move from a 3-4 scheme to a 4-3 defense, but the Vikings have been short on depth at linebacker behind starters Chad Greenway, E.J. Henderson and Erin Henderson. Adibi will join undrafted rookie Larry Dean and special teams standout Kenny Onatolu as backups on the regular-season roster.

Tight end Allen Reisner, an undrafted rookie from Iowa, was waived to make room for Adibi. He's a candidate for the team's practice squad, which will be assembled on Monday.

