Vikings sign Brandon Fusco to five-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings and right guard Brandon Fusco agreed to a five-year, $25 million contract extension, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, according to a source involved in the deal. The extension includes $6 million guaranteed.
Fusco had one year remaining on his deal at just under $1.4 million.
The extension is a good haul for a former sixth-round pick out of the most elusive university in Pennsylvania, Slippery Rock.
The one-time project has become a rock for the Vikings, starting 31 games the past two seasons. Pro Football Focus graded Fusco as their No. 8 overall guard and No. 3 right guard in 2013.
As high offensive line draft picks like Eric Fisher, Jonathan Cooper and Greg Robinson struggle, Fusco's contract is an example of a team finding players deep in the draft, developing them and locking them down.